Former White House press secretary appearing at Central Florida Book Expo 2020

Marlin Fitzwater, White House press secretary to both Presidents Reagan and George H.W. Bush, is preparing to speak and do a book-signing event in The Villages.

Fitzwater will be at the Central Florida Book Expo 2020 at Eisenhower Recreation Center, which is being held Sunday, Jan. 26 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. His book, “Calm Before the Storm: Desert Storm Diaries & Other Stories,” was published recently by Sea Hill Press in Leesburg.

“Marlin and I first met at the Book Expo three years ago and it seemed appropriate for him to be here,” said Sea Hill president Greg Sharp. “Of course, he’s a great speaker, was a good friend of the late President Bush, and has interacted with many of the world’s most powerful people.”

Fitzwater has been a part-time resident of The Villages for a number of years. His presentation is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

Other Book Expo presentations include “You’re Retired – Now You Have Time to Write Your Book” at noon; “How to Get Your Book Published” at 1 p.m. and an update on the SoZo Kids by Pastor Dave Houck at 3 p.m. SoZo Kids is the official charity of Book Expo 2020, which is sponsored by the Writers League of The Villages and The Villages Recreation and Parks Department.

More than 80 authors from several states also will be on hand at the event to sell and sign copies of their books as well.