Trump Team 2020 Florida hosting convicted Trump aide Papadopoulos

The first aide to President Trump to be arrested in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of an alleged Russian-blacked plot to sway the 2016 presidential election and an ex-Playboy Bunny-turned-conservative author are coming to The Villages.

George Papadopoulos, a former member of the foreign policy advisory panel to Trump’s 2016 election campaign, will speak to members of the Sumter County chapter of Trump Team 2020 Florida on Thursday, Jan. 30 at the Mulberry Grove Recreation Center. The meeting will last from 6-9 p.m.

Papadopoulos will be joined by Cathi Chamberlain, author of “Rules for Deplorables: A Primer For Fighting Radical Socialism.” The former Playboy Bunny and owner of the nation’s first all-female construction company published the book in February 2019 and it tells readers how to combat the radical left’s transformation of America into a socialist state.

Papadopoulos pleaded guilty in October 2017 of making false statements to federal investigators about the timing and possible significance of his contacts in 2016 relating to relations between the United States, Russia and Trump’s presidential campaign. He struck a plea deal where he served just 12 days in federal prison and currently is on a 12-month supervised release.

In March 2019, Papadopoulos released a book titled “Deep State Target: How I Got Caught in the Crosshairs of the Plot to Bring Down President Trump.” The book claims to provide a “firsthand account” proving the attempted sabotage of Trump’s presidential campaign by American and international intelligence services.

Papadopoulos claims his global network and clandestine meetings about Hillary Clinton’s hacked emails made him the first target of the Mueller Investigation and the Russian Collusion Hoax. He has consistently stated that he was entrapped by people in several government intelligence agencies in order to justify FBI surveillance of the Trump campaign.

Chamberlain wrote her book during a year-long recovery after falling off a ladder while inspecting roofs after Hurricane Irma hit the Sunshine State in 2017. She said she was raised as a “California-propagandized radical liberal” early in life and is “determined to help protect the younger generation in America” so they have the same opportunities and freedoms as those in the Baby Boomer generation.

Information about tickets for the event hasn’t yet been released. Continue to watch Villages-News.com for more information.