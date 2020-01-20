Local Marine Corps League Detachment pays tribute to Marine of the Year

Members of the Col. Phillip C. DeLong Marine Corps League Detachment 1267 honored one of their own Monday night with the prestigious Marine of the Year award.

The highly cherished award was presented during a ceremony at the Bacall Recreation Center that was attended by a large majority of the detachment’s members. The group is known for sponsoring a variety of charitable efforts and is the driving force behind the annual Toys for Tots campaign in The Villages.

The detachment, which was formed in 2007, has named a Marine of the Year every year since its inception. Past winners include:

2007: Jack Maiz

2008: Joe Olimpio

2009: Ralph Hoffman

2010: Fred Geier

2011: Daniel J. Smyczynski

2012: Charles Miner

2013: G. Lee Radford

2014: Dennis J. Faillo

2015: Donald R. Westlake

2016: John L. Davies

2017: Nathan Pratt

2018: Reggie Nealy

The Villages detachment is named for the late Phillip Cunliffe DeLong, a fighter pilot who spent 27½ years in the Marine Corps before retiring in 1969. He fought in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. The former Villagers, known as a wizard with the F4U Corsair, also is believed to be the only pilot to shoot down enemy planes in two different wars – WW II and Korea – with the same type of aircraft.

DeLong, who served as the commander of six different aviation units and ended up logging close to 200 missions, also carried the distinction of achieving the dream every fighter pilot strives for – becoming an ace, which is earned by shooting down five or more enemy planes. But DeLong didn’t stop there, and with 11 solo WW II kills to his name and his assistance in another takedown, the Michigan native achieved the unlikely status of double ace in 69 missions. Clearly, enemy pilots feared the sight of his Corsair coming their way – and rightly so.

DeLong was married to his wife, Katie, for more than 60 years. The couple loved living in the Bailey Ridge Villas in the Village of St. Charles – she says DeLong’s love for flying never went away – and they had two children, son Michael, who followed in his dad’s footsteps into the Marine Corps and retired as a lieutenant general; and daughter Katie, whose husband retired from the Army as a colonel.