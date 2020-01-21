Classic Albums Live bringing Jimi Hendrix Experience to The Villages

Get Off The Bus Concerts is presenting Classic Albums Live, who will perform Jimi Hendrix’s “Are You Experienced” album at the Savannah Center in The Villages.

The show is being held Thursday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased GetOffTheBusConcerts.com, TheVillagesEntertainment.com or by calling (352) 750-5411. This show is in support of One Team One Fight 4 PTSD and Service Dogs for Patriots.

Classic Albums Live takes classic albums from the 1960s and ’70s and recreates those albums live on stage – note for note, cut for cut. Using outstanding musicians, fans are treated to an exact replication of the album followed by a second set of the featured artist’s greatest hits.

It’s tough to perform the music of icons, as their entire careers are at your fingertips. Hendrix represents the ’60s style – equal rights, poetry and freedom.

Hendrix means everything to Clifton David Broadbridge. The sound and the fury, the craziness and the grace all are wonderfully channeled through Clifton’s able fingers. Note for note and cut for cut.

The evening promises to thrill and chill. Those attending the show will get to hear the reason why Hendrix is regarded as the greatest guitar player that ever lived. No pale imitations. No cheesy costumes. Just incredible musicianship from a select group of the world’s best musicians.

The musicians for Classic Albums Live are chosen according to their sound and their fit into a particular niche, be it Pink Floyd, The Beatles or The Rolling Stones. The album might require a sitar player, a children’s choir, a string quartet or someone to ring the alarm clock. Whatever it takes, the musicians treat these revered albums like a score – the same way a symphony orchestra treats Mozart.

Get Off The Bus Concerts came about through the vision of Joe and Fatima Bamford, former owners of Haljoe Coaches. After a long and varied career in the music and entertainment industry, Joe thought, “Wouldn’t it be fun to do some concerts with some people who have traveled on our buses over the years?”

Inspired by their daughter, Jenn, who fundraises relentlessly for several organizations in her hometown of Moncton, New Brunswick, Joe and Fatima realized the importance of giving back so they decided to turn their concert idea to draw attention and support for worthwhile causes. Some of the concerts have included Willie Nelson, Kenny Rogers, Glenn Miller Orchestra, Styx, Loretta Lynn, Neil Sedaka, Kansas, LeAnn Rimes, Jack Hanna and the late Merle Haggard. For more information visit GetOffTheBusConcerts.com.