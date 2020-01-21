Evelyn Jane Norman, 95, of Lady Lake, Florida, went to be with our Lord on January 16, 2020.

Evelyn was born in Wallace, West Virginia on August 2nd, 1924 to the late Flora and Elmer Swiger. She is preceded by her loving husband of 69 years, James F. Norman. She leaves behind so many wonderful memories surrounding family member’s birthdays, as well as the holidays; her favorite was Christmas. She is well known for her wonderful lasagna, and her pepperoni rolls. She also enjoyed needlework, baking, embroidery, collecting owls, but her favorite was spending time with family. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, she will be truly missed by everyone that knew her.

Evelyn is survived by her two sons; James Norman, and John Norman, three grandchildren; Rebecca Todd (Jason) from Little Rock, Arkansas, David Norman (Leslie) from Charlotte, North Carolina, and Laura Nicholson (Matthew) from Fruitland Park, Florida, and one great grandchild on the way.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday January 21, 2020 at Page-Theus Funeral Home, at 11:00 AM. A funeral service will follow right after at 12:00 PM, Kenneth Wells will be officiating. A private burial at Florida National Cemetery will take place on Thursday January 24, 2020.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Page-Theus Funeral Home, Leesburg, FL.