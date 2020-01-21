Villager arrested after alleged attack on ‘rumor’ spreader at City Fire

A Villager was arrested after an alleged attack on a “rumor” spreader at City Fire at Lake Sumter Landing.

Pamela Lyness, 44, who lives in the Crestview Villas in the Village of Buttonwood, was arrested early Saturday morning on a charge of battery after she allegedly shoved the man who was with a group of friends, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A third person intervened and escorted Lyness away from City Fire. A witness said Lyness had been “cussing” at the man, the report indicated.

Lyness appeared to be intoxicated and was showing “irrational behavior,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report. She said the man had been “spreading rumors” about her to another male with whom she was in a relationship. She said she spotted the man at an outside table at City Fire and invited him to “fight” her, the report said. The Biloxi, Miss. native denied she had been involved in an altercation with the man.

She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.