Impeachment of President Trump

To the Editor:

The evidence is very clear against Trump and yes, he should be impeached. The House of Representatives presented clear evidence that Trump attempted to promote his own reelection and violated his oath of office. And a former GOP congressman, Dave Trott, who retired earlier this year, says President Donald Trump is “psychologically, morally, intellectually, and emotionally unfit for office” and that he will consider voting for a Democrat in 2020. And now many of the Senate Republicans want to dismiss the impeachment articles and violate their oath of office to be impartial; what a shame!

James Dockham

Village of Hadley