Leslie Francis Wolf, 76, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 at Cornerstone Hospice House in the Villages Florida.

Les leaves behind his wife of 42 years, Ann (Dorman) Woolf; his daughter Annie Woolf (Carbondale PA); his daughter Claire and husband Tom Seymour (Carbondale PA); Sisters Claudia Avila (Leesburg) and Claire Bryan (Summerfield); Eight grandchildren, Noah, Joshua, Caleb, Ella, Samuel and Jonah Partington (Mt Top PA); Emily and Tommy Seymour III (Carbondale PA); his mother in-law Ann Dorman; in-laws Jim and Janet Dorman; Steve and Val Dorman; and Robert and Kim Dorman.

Les was a pilot for 62 years. He retired as a Captain airline pilot from Mt Air Cargo and Federal Express. He enjoyed aviation, fishing, woodworking, hunting and camping. He was a helicopter pilot in the Army and also had his operation with fixed wing airplanes and gliders. He was very proud of all his family and enjoyed spending time with all of them.

Les was preceded in death by his father Frank Woolf, mother Elizabeth Woolf, brother Eddie Woolf, sister Joan Ceras, father in-law Jack Dorman and brother in-law John Dorman.

Services will be held at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake Florida on Wednesday January 22, 2020 from 2:00 – 4:00 pm and Thursday January 23, 2020 funeral services 10:00 AM at Beyers Funeral Home, 134 North Hwy 27/441, Lady Lake, FL. Burial with military honors at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Cornerstone Hospice in the Villages Florida for their support and care.