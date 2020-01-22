Unpaid traffic fines add up to woman’s arrest in Aldi parking lot

Unpaid traffic fines added up to a woman’s arrest in the parking lot of an Aldi grocery store.

Holly Noelle Bush, 30, of Weirsdale, was driving a Kia utility vehicle at 11:37 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when she was pulled over for having a large crack in her front windshield, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A check of her driver’s license revealed she had 22 active suspensions dating back to 2013. She admitted her license was not valid due to her failure to pay traffic fines.

Bush also has seven convictions for driving while license suspended.

She was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $2,000 bond.