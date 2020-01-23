Co-founder of legendary rock band Supertramp to perform in The Villages

The co-founder of the legendary rock band Supertramp is preparing to perform in The Villages.

Roger Hodgson is scheduled to take the stage at the 1,000-seat Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center on Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. The show, which is being put on by Get Off The Bus Concerts, is in support of Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter counties. Tickets can be purchased at GetOffTheBusConcerts.com, TheSharon.com or by calling (352) 753-3229.

Hodgson co-founded Supertramp in 1969 and was with the group until 1983. During his 14 years with the band, he wrote, sang and arranged most of the songs that made Supertramp a worldwide phenomenon. Those included “Give a Little Bit,” “The Logical Song,” “Dreamer,” “Take the Long Way Home,” “Breakfast in America,” “School,” “Fool’s Overture” and “It’s Raining Again.” He also played a huge role in helping the band sell more than 60 million albums.

Hodgson has continued to perform all the hits he first recorded with Supertramp, along with his other classics – “Sister Moonshine,” “Child of Vision,” “Hide in Your Shell,” “Even in the Quietest Moments,” and fan favorites from his solo albums – “Had a Dream,” “Only Because of You,” “Lovers in the Wind,” “In Jeopardy” and “Along Came Mary.”

Accompanied by his four-piece band, Hodgson’s “Breakfast in America” tour is taking him across the United States and to many countries around the world. For tour details, visit RogerHodgson.com.

Get Off The Bus Concerts came about through the vision of Joe and Fatima Bamford, former owners of Haljoe Coaches. After a long and varied career in the music and entertainment industry, Joe thought, “Wouldn’t it be fun to do some concerts with some people who have traveled on our buses over the years?”

Inspired by their daughter, Jenn, who fundraises relentlessly for several organizations in her hometown of Moncton, New Brunswick, Joe and Fatima realized the importance of giving back so they decided to turn their concert idea to draw attention and support for worthwhile causes. Some of the concerts have included Willie Nelson, Kenny Rogers, Glenn Miller Orchestra, Styx, Loretta Lynn, Neil Sedaka, Kansas, LeAnn Rimes and the late Merle Haggard. For more information visit GetOffTheBusConcerts.com.