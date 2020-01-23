Flames from small gas leak damage home in Village of Marsh Bend

A small fire connected to a gas leak damaged a home in the Village of Marsh Bend on Wednesday.

Villages firefighters were called to the home in the 2400 block of Soper Street in the Fenney area shortly after noon and the flames were extinguished before they arrived. A small area of siding was charred on the house near the gas meter where the leak had ignited for a short time.

No damage was reported inside the home and there were no injuries. The gas to the structure was shut off, the meter was replaced and the incident was reported to the fire inspector.