George Edward Bentz, 82, of The Villages, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on January 18, 2020. He was born on September 21, 1937 in Kantner, PA to Clarence and Mary Bentz. He lived a life full of energy and enthusiasm for everything he did.

George and his wife, Arlene, moved to the Villages from Pittsburgh, PA in 1997 and have enjoyed living in Florida’s friendliest town. George liked playing golf here, participating in clubs and organizations, and performing as a magician for many clubs. By far, his favorite Villages activity was being Santa Claus at the town squares and listening to the children tell him their wishes. George also spent many years volunteering at the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry and worked with his wife for The Villagers for Hospice.

Throughout his life, George had a great variety of creative hobbies that included woodworking, landscaping, and restoring antique furniture and vintage cars. His favorite past time was restoring antique clocks. He also made beautiful stained-glass windows and decorations, and participated in the Villages’ craft fairs. George and his wife loved to travel and enjoyed visiting numerous places all over the world.

He spent his entire working career at a utility company in Pittsburgh, PA, starting as a mechanical engineer and ultimately serving in various executive management positions. He was a member of St. Timothy’s Catholic Church.

George is survived by his wife, Arlene, his brother Earl, and his three children, Karen (Joe) Marchi, Brian (Brenda) Bentz, and Sharon Shutika; six grandchildren, Joseph and Jacquelyn Marchi, Leanne and Nicholas Bentz, Daniel and Julia Shutika, and one great-grandchild, Elena Dillon. He was predeceased by his sister, Betty, and his brother, John.

Catholic funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday January 31, at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church.

Memorial donation in lieu of flowers to St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry, 1351 Paige Place, Lady Lake, FL 32159.