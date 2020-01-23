James W. Law

James (Jim) W. Law passed into the arms of his heavenly Father on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 with family by his side.

Jim lived a full, wonderful life enhanced by relationships with his Saviour, his family, friends and travel. He was an avid golfer who had the privilege of playing with pro golfers in several ProAm tournaments and who had 14 hole-in-ones, many on the greens in The Villages. Jim was born in Welborn, Florida, the oldest of 8 children to a farming family, where he learned a strong, honest work ethic. He briefly served in the Army at the end of WW II and after his discharge, moved to Jacksonville, Florida and married Frances Johns, also of Welborn, where they raised three children together. After Frances’ death in 1977, Jim met and married Diane Wagner Tomkins of Jacksonville and within the next few years relocated to The Villages where they were among the early residents of the area. They greatly enjoyed their lives in The Villages and expanded their experiences and joy over the last 30 years.

Jim is predeceased by his parents, Norman and Grace Law, former wife, Frances, two brothers, Jerome and Larry and two sisters, Melba and Jo. He is survived by his wife, Diane, five children; Jamie Matthews (Sidney), James N. Law (Kathy), Sharon Kestner (Roger), Julie White (Randy) and Jeff Tomkins; 8 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grands and 3 sisters, Jeanette, Erin and Hilma.

Funeral services will be Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 4:00 pm at First Baptist Church of The Villages, 16523 SE 76th Chatham Ave (Hwy.42), Lady Lake, FL 32162, with a viewing at 3:00 pm. Burial will be Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:30 am at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. There will also be a memorial service at the Westside Baptist Church in Jacksonville, FL, 7775 Herlong Road at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020.

It is the request of family that in the lieu of flowers, contributions be made to First Baptist Church of The Villages Building Fund in his honor, 16523 SE 76th Chatham Ave (Hwy.42), Lady Lake, FL 32162.