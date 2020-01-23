Naomi Ruth Meola, 78, of The Villages, passed away on January 21, 2020 in Summerfield. Naomi was born on April 21, 1941 in Buffalo, New York to Dan and Ruth (Oliphant) Heinz. Naomi married the love of her life, Nicholas Meola on September 10, 1962.

Naomi worked as a Medical Assistant for several years until she became a grandparent. Then she did what she most enjoyed, watching her grandchildren grow up. Naomi had several hobbies including golfing, bowling, ceramics but most of traveling, including cruises as she has been on over thirty of them.

Naomi is survived by her husband of 57 years, Nicholas, son Nicholas D. and wife Ann of Orlando, daughter Penny sue Fontana and husband Vinnie of Hollywood, Florida, grandchildren Nichole and Tony, and brother Danny and his wife of Aurora, Colorado.

There will be a Memorial Service at the Village View Church in Summerfield at a later date.