Woman arrested in attempted theft of $760 in merchandise at store in The Villages

A woman was arrested in the attempted theft of $760 in merchandise at a store in The Villages.

Jamie Marie Wenstrand, 43, of Ocala, was carrying a large flat white purse on Wednesday afternoon when she entered Belk at La Plaza Grande, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She selected several items and went into a fitting room.

When she left the fitting room, she attempted to walk out of the store, carrying the purse which was now “bulging,” the report said.

Wenstrand’s purse contained two stolen necklaces, two Dooney & Bourke wallets and a Michael Kors book bag. She also had a Nautica jacket under her own jacket.

Wenstrand was arrested on a charge of retail grand theft and booked on $2,000 bond at the Lake County Jail.