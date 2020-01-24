Sumter County Commission candidate gathers petitions in ‘record time’

Villager Craig Estep has successfully gathered petitions to put his name on the August primary ballot for Sumter County Commission.

Estep, a Village of Hacienda North resident and supervisor in Community Development District 1, is running for the Sumter County Commission seat currently held by incumbent Don Burgess, who has not publicly indicated whether he will run for another term.

Estep’s campaign announced Friday that it had reached the finish line in “record time.” Estep said it “says a lot about the desire of county residents” to have easier access to transparent government.

“I never thought my team could gather the petitions so fast. It took only three weeks for the necessary 965 petitions to be gathered. Actually, we exceeded the number needed by hundreds and, this year, I became the first Sumter commissioner candidate to certify by petition,” Estep said.

He gave credit to his hardworking team of volunteers, neighbors and friends for such a quick turnaround.

“We’re now able to focus our campaign efforts on getting more decision-making information into the hands of Sumter County voters so they can make an informed choice for Sumter District 3 commissioner in the August primary and again in November’s general election,” he said.

For the moment, he is alone in the District 3 contest.

The Republican has $400 in his campaign treasury, and the money came out of his own pocket.

Several Villagers have filed to run for the Sumter County Commission in other districts, due to anger over a 25 percent tax increase handed down last year.