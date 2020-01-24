Villager arrested at Villages Health office wins right to care for husband with Alzheimer’s

A Villager who was arrested at a local medical office has won the right to care for her husband, who is suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease.

Janie Wong Minier, 77, of the Village of St. James is facing a charge of domestic battery following her arrest Jan. 3 at the The Villages Health System Brownwood Care Center. Her husband was taken by the Florida Department of Children and Families’ Adult Protective Services division after Minier’s black eyes were spotted and law enforcement was summoned. She had taken him there for a medical appointment.

Her attorney claims it was an unfortunate twist of events that saw the arrest of Minier, who has had no prior arrests and is the sole caregiver for her husband of 53 years.

The husband had been placed by the state agency in a memory care assisted living facility.

Minier’s attorney filed a motion that would allow her to have “non violent” contact with him, meaning they could both return home and she could resume caring for him.

Judge Paul Militello on Wednesday signed off on the motion to allow Minier to have contact with her husband. The criminal case against her is still pending.