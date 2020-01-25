SWAT team serves warrants in Leesburg and puts five behind bars on drug charges

Law enforcement officers serving on the Mid-Florida SWAT Team were called into action Thursday night to execute two search warrants.

The team’s members – officers from Leesburg, Clermont and Mount Dora – handled the warrants for the Leesburg Police Department’s Crime Suppression Unit, a report says, adding that the Lake County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Investigations Bureau also provided assistance.

The first warrant was served on Oak Drive and the second on Osceola Avenue. Five people were arrested between the two locations and charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell, possession of heroin and possession of Fentanyl.