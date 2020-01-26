Trump Team 2020 Florida hosting convicted Trump aide Papadopoulos

Those wishing to hear a talk by the first aide to President Trump to be arrested in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of an alleged Russian plot to alter the 2016 presidential election need to act fast.

George Papadopoulos, a former member of the foreign policy advisory panel to Trump’s 2016 election campaign, will speak to members of the Sumter County chapter of Trump Team 2020 Florida on Thursday, Jan. 30 at the Mulberry Grove Recreation Center. The meeting will last from 6-9 p.m.

Those wishing to attend can purchase tickets for $35 that include an autographed copy of Papadopoulos’ book, “Deep State Target: How I Got Caught in the Crosshairs of the Plot to Bring Down President Trump,” as well as an annual membership to Trump 2020. Gold memberships also are available for $130 that include annual membership dues, a private session with Papadopoulos, a VIP photo and a signed copy of his book. You can purchase tickets through 4 p.m. Thursday by clicking HERE.

Papadopoulos will be joined by Cathi Chamberlain, author of “Rules for Deplorables: A Primer For Fighting Radical Socialism.” The former Playboy Bunny and owner of the nation’s first all-female construction company published the book in February 2019 and it tells readers how to combat the radical left’s transformation of America into a socialist state.

Papadopoulos pleaded guilty in October 2017 of making false statements to federal investigators about the timing and possible significance of his contacts in 2016 relating to relations between the United States, Russia and Trump’s presidential campaign. He struck a plea deal where he served just 12 days in federal prison and currently is on a 12-month supervised release.

In March 2019, Papadopoulos released a book titled “Deep State Target: How I Got Caught in the Crosshairs of the Plot to Bring Down President Trump.” The book claims to provide a “firsthand account” proving the attempted sabotage of Trump’s presidential campaign by American and international intelligence services.

Sumter County Sheriff Bill Farmer is scheduled to sing the national anthem at the event. For more information, contact Suzanne Days at (508) 561-8010.