Villager’s daughter apprehended on multiple drug charges

The daughter of a Village of Antrim Dells resident was jailed on multiple drug charges after a K-9 alerted on a vehicle in which she had been a passenger.

Rochelle Ann Craig, 44, who lives at 3711 Fenster Lane, had been traveling in a white pickup truck at 6:34 p.m. Saturday at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and County Road 109 when the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, failed to come to a complete stop, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A K-9 alerted on the vehicle and a search of Craig’s purse turned up a glass pipe that had the residue of methamphetamine. During a patdown, a hard eyeglasses case was found stuffed in Craig’s pants. The case contained Ketorolac Tromethamine pills, marijuana and a syringe loaded with methamphetamine.

She was arrested on multiple drug charges and booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was also charged with violating her previous probation.