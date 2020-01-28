James “Jim” Clinton Wood, unexpectedly passed away at the age of 75, at his home in The Villages, Florida on January 25, 2020. A Richmond, Virginia native, Jim and his wife Debbie were enjoying retirement in sunny Florida. He spent the last few years in The Villages where he and his wife of 40 years enjoyed playing golf and listening to music at The Square with friends. He lived life fully and enjoyed taking care of his family and drinking his wine.

A passionate man for his family, friends and animals. He was commonly referred to as the “Rock” of the Wood family. He was the protector, the commander, an amazing father and husband. He was a retired marathon runner, tennis player and active in the Richmond tennis leagues including Willow Oaks Country Club and Raintree Swim & Racquet Club. For decades he was The Commissioner of the Richmond Racquet League as well as the Director of the Richmond Senior Tennis Championships.

Among his many attributes was his military service. He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War and was a die-hard American. He loved his Country, an avid Civil War history buff always reading up on Civil War Stories.

The world will never be the same without our Rock. His dedication to his daughters was undeniable. He spent many years running the sidelines as a soccer coach and cheering at swim meets. He is a proud Grandpa to Kale Wyatt Runk, 11yrs, Gabriella Christian Aline Rice, 10yrs, Bazil Jaron Runk, 5yrs and Allie Jane Lippa, 2yrs.

He is survived by his wife of almost 40 years Deborah Wood; daughters Christine A. Rice (Bart), Kali M. Runk (Jason) and Gwendolyn L. Wood.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Wyatt and Jane Wood of St. Simmons Island, GA and his sister, Suzanne Greene of Peachtree City, Georgia.

Services will be held in Richmond, Virginia this Spring. Date and time is pending.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in his memory to the Wounded Warrior Project. He was a huge supporter of helping the Veterans in our Country.