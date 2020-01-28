Registration open for annual Alzheimer’s Walk in The Villages

Registration has opened for the 8th Annual Alzheimer’s Family Support Walk set for March 7 at The Villages Polo Fields.

Registration will begin at 8 a.m. that day with ceremonies starting at 9 a.m. and the walk to begin at 9:30 a.m.

Participants can register at https://alzheimersfamily.org/villageswalk/

Adult registrations are $20, Juniors (ages 6-12) $10, Child (under age 6) free. Teams are encouraged to sign up. Teams consist of a minimum of 10 walkers.

Pre-registration will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 6 at New Covenant United Methodist Church in The Villages.

Last year, the Alzheimer’s Family Organization had almost 1,000 walkers participate in the event.