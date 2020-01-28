Repeat violations found at Beef O’ Brady’s during recent health inspection

A number of repeat violations were found during a recent health inspection at a Beef O’ Brady’s restaurant in The Villages.

An inspector visited the Beef O’ Brady’s restaurant at Colony Cottage on Jan. 6 and found five repeat violations, as well as a hygiene violation, according to an inspector’s report on file with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

The repeat violations were:

• Ceiling vents were soiled with accumulated food debris, grease, dust or mold-like substance.

• Equipment and utensils were not properly air dried.

• A soiled walk-in freezer.

• A fan cover in a walk-in had dust and debris.

• Floor tiles were cracked, broken or in disrepair.

In addition, a hand wash sink for employees was not accessible due to oil and vinegar bottles stored in it.