18-year-old Eustis man gunned down in Leesburg in possible drug deal gone bad

An 18-year-old Eustis man died Wednesday night after being shot in the Carver Heights area of Leesburg.

Leesburg Police officers were called to Leesburg Regional Medical Center at 8:45 p.m. after a shooting victim was brought into the facility. Officers were told that the victim, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was shot at Berry Park, located at 2121 Johns Ave., in what may have been a drug deal gone bad, a report states.

Leesburg detectives are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact them at (352) 728-9862 or call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) to be eligible for a reward.