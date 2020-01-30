Harold Dean Travis, 78, of The Villages, Florida passed away January 24, 2020.

Harold was born to Clarence and Claudia Travis on September 11, 1941 in Hickory, NC. He proudly served in the Marine Corp/Special Forces for 8 years. During his fantastic life, he was a truck driver, coal miner, minister, Master teacher of those who were getting the CDL license and for a short time he drove shuttle to the airport. Harold was a member of Nitro Church of God and Masonic Lodge # 58. He loved life and lived it to the fullest.

He is survived by his loving wife Laura of 30 years; children, Sabra Copeland, Lisa Blackburn, Julie (Antoin) Ikard, Rodney (Christina) Travis and Mike (Keri) Travis; stepchildren, Bernard (Carla) Jones, Marvin Jones and Tonya (Bill) Carnes; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and a sister, Betty Hart. Harold is preceded in death by his parents, a sister and a brother.

He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. A Celebration of Life will be held on February 15 in The Villages, Florida. VA military services will be held at a later date.