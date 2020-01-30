Leesburg Airport welcomes extension of lease with Experimental Aircraft Association

Leesburg commissioners have approved a one-year renewal of a long-standing lease with the Experimental Aircraft Association for space at Leesburg International Airport.

EAA Chapter 534, housed at hangar 8701 on Airport Blvd, Suite 103, originally had signed a five-year lease beginning on April 1, 2015. That lease contained a provision to extend the term for one additional year if a request was received no later than 90 days before the expiration of the original terms of agreement.

The EAA is a non-profit organization with activities that include aircraft owner maintenance seminars, flight safety instruction and aircraft building projects. The chapter assists the city in promoting the airport to the general public, outside businesses and pilots by hosting a variety of events, including: Eagle and Young Eagle Flights, youth and underprivileged kids’ exposure to aviation and flight tours, regular fly-ins and pancake breakfasts, and a Boy Scout event where members can earn aviation merit badges.

On Monday night, recently appointed Mayor Elise Dennison offered praise for the organization, pointing out that the group recently received a national award.

“They do a tremendous amount of work with the air cadets and with the Boys and Girl Scouts,” she said. “They’ve really been extremely well in servicing all of our kids and helping them earn their merit badges and whatnot.”