Father and son arrested after damaging display case at Wal-Mart

A father and son were arrested after allegedly causing hundreds of dollars in damage to a display case at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Michael James Adler, 60, and his son Harry Joseph Adler, 32, who both live in the PepperTree Apartments in Wildwood, were arrested early Thursday morning after they damaged a security display case while attempting to remove a Go-Pro camera, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Harry Adler, who was born in Tel Aviv, Israel, kicked the display case multiple times and tried to pry it open with his hands. His father, a native of Oceanside, N.Y., joined in the effort and the display case sustained about $500 in damage. The incident was captured on video surveillance.

A deputy stopped the pair in the store’s parking lot.

Both men were arrested on charges of criminal mischief and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. They were released after posting $1,000 bond each.