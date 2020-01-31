Report details pornography allegedly found at 85-year-old Villager’s home

An arrest report is offering details about 16 counts of possession of child pornography against an 85-year-old resident of The Villages.

Edwin Arthur Henningson was arrested Thursday after a search warrant was executed earlier in the week at his home at 3456 Greenacres Terrace in the Village of Charlotte. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $240,000 bond.

The search warrant led to a Dell computer Henningson had in the office/bedroom of a home he and his wife purchased in 2013. The computer had “several images of teens engaged in a sexual performance,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

“The females in the images appeared to have reached puberty as there was breast development,” the report said.

Henningson also was in possession of external storage devices which contained, “Numerous images of pre-pubescent children engaged in sexual performance,” said the arrest report, which was heavily redacted.

Henningson is the author of the book, “Nine Lives in the Air: The Adventures and Misadventures of an Air Force Pilot.” According to his author’s biography, he was born in Watervliet, N.Y. and after high school was an aviation cadet and completed pilot training at Webb Air Force Base in Big Spring, Texas. He met his wife of more than 60 years in Big Spring. He spent 26 years in the military.

Henningson and his wife have 10 grandchildren, according to that biography.