Summerfield woman nabbed on drug charges after traffic stop near Ocala motel

A Summerfield woman found herself behind bars on drug charges Tuesday night after the car she was riding in was stopped by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy.

The deputy saw the vehicle leave the Queen’s Garden Resort motel in Ocala without coming to a complete stop before entering onto S Pine Avenue. He stopped the vehicle a short time later and smelled a strong odor of fresh marijuana when he spoke with the with the driver.

After removing the driver, front-seat passenger Samantha Forrest Stone and a back-seat passenger, the deputy searched the vehicle and discovered a small black purse in the rear floorboard that contained a large amount of a green leafy substance that field-tested positive for marijuana. He also found two small packs of vape cartridges labeled “dank wedding cake 91%thc,” a small grinder with marijuana residue and two small clear plastic baggies containing fish-shaped blue pills with a money symbol stamp, a sheriff’s office report states.

The back-seat passenger told the deputy the drugs didn’t belong to him and Stone had thrown the handbag in the back floorboard when he initiated the traffic stop. The driver claimed the purse belonged to Stone, who “was on her way to the deliver the drugs to an unknown destination,” the report says.

The 19-year-old Stone denied any knowledge of the purse nor the drugs that were inside it. She later confessed that she knew the drugs were in the vehicle but said she was holding them for her boyfriend and they did not belong to her, the report says.

The fish-shaped pills tested positive for MDMA, while the vape pen oil and the residue on the grinder both tested positive for THC. The total weight of the marijuana found in the purse was 22.9 grams, the report says.

Stone was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where she was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana (more than 20 grams) and possession and/or use of drug equipment. She is being held on $6,500 bond and is due in court March 3 at 9 a.m. to answer to the charge.