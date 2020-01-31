Water Oaker waiting for ‘hardship license’ arrested when caught driving in The Villages

A Water Oaker who claimed she was waiting for a “hardship license” was arrested after she was caught driving a car in The Villages.

Sandra Kay Tarter, 61, had been driving a silver Chevy Impala at 5:30 a.m. Friday when she was pulled over for having a hole in her taillight at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

She provided the deputy with “an inmate record face sheet” and claimed she was “waiting for a hardship license,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report. However, a computer check revealed the Stuttgart, Arkansas native was eligible for a hardship license but had not applied for one.

Her license has been suspended for driving with a blood alcohol level over .08. She had been arrested this past November after a traffic crash at Morse Boulevard and Pinellas Place in The Villages. She had a Thermos-style cup of red wine in the center console of the vehicle at the time of that crash. That case is still pending

Tarter was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $10,000 bond.