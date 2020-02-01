Evelyn A. Eyermann, 82, of The Villages, Florida passed away on January 24th in the comforts of her home, surrounded by her family. Evelyn was born to William and Edna Goewert of St. Louis, MO and grew up on a street shared with aunts, uncles and cousins who helped raise her to be a curious and confident young adult.

As a child, she enjoyed reading books, working puzzles and playing games and those pastimes accompanied her throughout her entire life. Evelyn loved learning and forged her own path by reading books and taking classes to enhance her education.

She was introduced to square dancing at her local church and formed a square with neighbors in her basement to learn the art in the early 1970s. She and husband Bill enjoyed the activity for over 40 years no matter where they roamed.

After living in St. Louis (South County), Evelyn and Bill retired to Cuba, MO on Indian Lake where she enjoyed volunteering at the Visitor Center and in literacy programs at local schools. Evelyn loved to explore and the couple spent quite a few years traveling the country in their RV and wintering in Arizona.

In 2009, they moved to The Villages where they enjoyed square dancing with the Orange Blossom Squares. One of Evelyn’s favorite places was the Pinellas Library, especially The Friends of the Library bookroom where she volunteered for over 10 years and helped set up the store in its current location.

Evelyn is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, William, her daughters Stephanie Eyermann and Kathleen Eyermann Savino and granddaughter Taylor Savino. No public services are planned.