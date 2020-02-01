Palm Warbler at Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve

By
Staff Report
-

Look at this palm warbler posing on the boardwalk at Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing his photo!

Palm Warbler at Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve
Palm Warbler at Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!