Squatter with drug paraphernalia arrested at storage facility in The Villages

A squatter with drug paraphernalia was arrested at a storage facility in The Villages.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called Saturday to Southern Self Storage on County Road 466 to investigate a complaint of a squatter.

Deputies found 39-year-old Kimberly Rae Schul lying on a blanket within an open structure, according to an arrest report. She was told to gather her belongings. Based on the packaging of some items, it was believed they might have been stolen.

Schul was found to be in possession of a cut straw with the residue of methamphetamine and heroin. She was arrested on a charge of possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.

Schul had been arrested in 2018 after attempting to steal cologne at Belk in The Villages.