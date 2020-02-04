Chandler B. Woodall, age 58, of The Villages, FL passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020.

He was born in Boston, MA on November 21, 1961. He enjoyed music including playing the piano and guitar. His hobby was making guitars out of cigar boxes. Chandler was an avid reader. He grew up in Westchester County, NY. Chandler attended Fox Lane High School and graduated from Technical College. He was a self-taught musician and investor.

He is survived by his mother Diana Bacon; father Jerry McPherson Woodall; step father R. Richmond Bacon; sister Deborah Draper; brother Marshall Woodall (Cecilia); nephew Noah Draper; niece Andie Draper; and his good friend Larry Blake.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.