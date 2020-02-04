Dental offices to replace older homes near Village of Fenney

A pair of dental offices may be among the first commercial projects along Warm Springs Avenue (County Road 468) near the Village of Fenney.

At a meeting Tuesday of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board, Special Magistrate Grant Watson recommended that the city commission approve the zoning for both projects.

Raouf Morcos wants to put a dental office on 2.25 acres on the north side of Warm Springs Avenue about 1.25 miles east of U.S. 301. Ammar Mousa wants to build a dental office as part of Warm Springs Professional Plaza on 1.7 acres on the northeast corner of Warm Springs and County Road 515, about a half mile east of U.S. 301.

The corridor along Warm Springs near Fenney now is occupied mostly by older and smaller homes, including mobile homes. Some properties are for sale and the corridor is viewed as a prime area for commercial development.

If approved, the two projects would be the first to take advantage of the new zoning classification of South Wildwood Commercial Mixed Use.

“I’m glad to see that people are seeing the classification as something that would work for them,” Watson said.

Dr. Mousa currently has offices on Main Street in Wildwood and on Kristine Way in The Villages. He is a Syrian native who received his dental training at the University of Florida and the University of Damascus in Syria. He also practiced general and cosmetic dentistry for five years in Ocala.

Dr. Morcos currently practices general dentistry at Coast Dental in Tampa. He earned his DDS degree in 2007 and later joined a dental implant program at New York University and completed year-long programs at the Florida Institute of Advanced Dental Education in Miami and at the Irwin Dental Center in Port Angeles, Wash.