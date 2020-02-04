Man jailed after caught driving on license suspended since 2014

A man was jailed after he was caught driving on a license which had been suspended since 2014.

Michael Richard Anderson, 38, of Ocklawaha, was driving a green Ford Explorer shortly before 8 a.m. Monday on State Road 44 at U.S. 301, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A check revealed his license has been suspended since May 14, 2014.

He was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.