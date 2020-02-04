Man once popped for stealing change from Villages fountain back behind bars

A man who was once jailed for trying to steal money from a Villages water fountain is back behind bars.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy was called to the Circle K at 14870 S U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Summerfield on Friday and when he arrived, the clerk said that 55-year-old Robert Henry Kalmus wasn’t welcome in the store. She said Kalmus had an active trespass warning against him and had refused to leave when asked several times to do so.

The deputy then spoke with Kalmus, who was in line at the Subway restaurant inside the store. He claimed he didn’t know he wasn’t allowed in the store, even though records showed that he had been trespassed from the location on Feb. 7, 2018.

After being read his rights, Kalmus said he had been informed by deputies in the past that if he returned to the store he would be placed under arrest. He was then taken into custody and a search revealed a clear glass pipe containing a black resin that field-tested positive for methamphetamine, a folded piece of aluminum foil containing a white rocky substance that also tested positive for methamphetamine and a brown leafy substance that tested positive for marijuana. All of the items were wrapped in newspaper inside of Kalmus’ jacket pocket, a sheriff’s office report states.

Kalmus told the deputy he used the pipe for smoking methamphetamine and admitted the white rocky substance was methamphetamine and the brown substance was marijuana, the report says.

Kalmus was transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing. He was being held on $8,000 bond and is due in court March 3 at 9 a.m. to answer to the charges.

Kalmus was arrested in March 2016 after a Lady Lake Police officer spotted him with his hands full of wet change from the fountain at Main Street and Paige Place in front of Citizens First Bank. He also was arrested in October 2016 after being accused of stealing a pair of new shoes from Wal-Mart in Summerfield and again in January 2017 on drug charges.