Joseph “Jo-Jo” Marzigliano (79) devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife Deanna and sons, Frank and David on January 30th, 2020 at Cornerstone Hospice Home in the Villages, Florida.

Joseph was born in Weehawken, New Jersey in 1940. Lived in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey and graduated from Hasbrouck Heights High School in 1957. He played numerous sports but his love for motorcycles and cars continued throughout his life. He also enjoyed camping with his family and friends and traveled extensively throughout the US. He also loved to coach his sons in their chosen sports. Joseph joined IBEW Local 3 and was employed until retirement in 2000. Joseph and Deanna retired to Tequesta, Florida in 2000 and eventually moved to the Villages in 2013.

He was survived by his wife Deanna of 57 wonderful years. His son Frank and wife Colleen, their late son Brandon and son Kyle. His son David and his 3 children Nicholas and fiancé Sherri Ann, Felicia and husband James, and Brittany and fiancé Chris. He also was the great grandfather of eight, Jaxon, Jordan, Audrina, Eddie, Joey, Rae-Lyn, Madden, and Harley.

There will be no public service.