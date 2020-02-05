Sharon Kay Brooks Styx was born on May 18th, 1948 in Coral Gables, Florida. She died on January 30th, 2020 in Lady Lake, Florida at the age of 71 after a long battle with cancer.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Brooks Jr. and Dorothy Hart; and her brother, Ira William Lampp. She is survived by her sisters, Nancy Mann and Janet Reynolds and husband Bruce of Fruitland Park, Florida; her daughter, Kristi Howton Ambs of Webster, Florida; her grandchildren, Dalton Ambs of Seattle, Washington and Madison Ambs of Lady Lake, Florida; her niece, Carey Neblitt and husband Kevin of Pleasantville, Tennessee; her nephews Clint Hook and wife Kristy of Pleasantville, Tennessee; and Forrest Lampp and wife Chie of West Palm Beach, Florida.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday February 8th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Central Baptist Church in Leesburg, Florida.