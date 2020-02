To the Editor:

I am a Republican who is not a fan of Trump. The rabid fans of Trump have made living in The Villages intolerable. The signs, banners, flags, scrolling pins, rhinestone emblazoned jewelry, and bottled water displayed on tables in Panera are disgusting.

The level of Trump hysteria is repulsive. We get it, he is the president! ENOUGH!!!

Syd Tenenbaum

Village of St. James