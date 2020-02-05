Snowbird’s visiting adult son arrested after drunken tirade in The Villages

A snowbird’s visiting adult son from Pennsylvania was arrested after a drunken tirade in The Villages.

Wildwood police responded at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to Powell Road near Brownwood after receiving multiple 911 calls about “a white male with a green shirt and shorts laying in the roadway and jumping in front of vehicles.” He and family members were involved in the disturbance and were found at the Alden Bungalows.

Officers tracked down 37-year-old Gary Michael Salijko of Lehighton, Pa. at 2827 Charlevoix St. Salijko said he was drunk and was not sure what had happened, the report said.

Salijko’s 67-year-old father told police his son was intoxicated and he had walked from Brownwood Paddock Square where he had been drinking. The father told police he was home asleep when his son’s wife came to the Alden Bungalows residence and asked for his help. She said Salijko “was very intoxicated and becoming belligerent.”

The father stepped onto Powell Road in an attempt to get his son to come back to the residence, however his son took a swing at him, the report said. The father knocked Salijko to the ground.

The father told police he did not feel safe having his son in the home, an apparent rental, which was purchased for $389,100 in 2016 by a Land-O-Lakes couple. The tax bill is mailed to their home.

“Salijko was given an opportunity to go to a hotel room for the evening to get sober and get some rest,” the arresting officer wrote in the report.

Salijko’s mother volunteered to take him to the nearest hotel.

“Salijko sat inside of the vehicle and shut the door. Salijko then opened the van door and got out and stated he would rather go to jail,” the report said.

Salijko’s wife tried to calm him down and reminded him they have two children. He then threatened to commit murder, the report said.

Salijko was arrested on a charge of disorderly intoxication and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $150 bond.