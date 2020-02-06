Lady Lake teen arrested after knife found in backpack at high school

A Lady Lake teen was arrested after a knife was discovered in his backpack at Leesburg High School.

The 15-year-old student was called to the dean’s office at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday after a tip was received that he had a lighter in his possession, according to an arrest report from the Lake County sheriff’s deputy who serves as a school resource officer. During a search of the student’s backpack, a fixed blade knife in a sheath was found, the report said. The blade was four and a quarter inches long.

The student told the principal and school resource officer he had been on a fishing trip and “forgot” the knife was in his backpack. He was arrested on a charge of possession of a weapon on school property.