Landscaper busted after attempting to cheat on urine test with Whizzinator

A landscaper was arrested after attempting to cheat on a urine test while wearing phony male genitalia at a probation office.

Nathan Alan Stafford, 28, of Wildwood, had been apprehended Wednesday on a probation violation and his probation officer wanted to have Stafford participate in an urinalysis at the Sumter County Probation Office. Stafford is on felony probation for grand theft through 2022.

Stafford was taken to the Sumter County Detention Center and during a strip search, he voluntarily removed the false male genitalia, sold under the brand name, “Whizzinator.”

“I observed the device to be an artificial male penis attached to a plastic bladder and a white cloth, which is used to secure the device around the waist,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report. “The fluid used to pass the urinalysis was disposed of from the device.”

Stafford was booked without bond at the jail.