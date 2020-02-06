Two men arrested with drugs after spotted at Circle K in Wildwood

Two men were arrested with drugs after they were spotted at a Circle K in Wildwood.

A black Chevy pickup was parked shortly before midnight Wednesday at the pumps at the service station at 1001 S. Main St., according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The truck had been at the pumps for about 15 minutes.

The driver, 41-year-old Brandon Leon Jones of Ocala, was driving on a suspended license, the report said. A cigarette box containing 2.6 grams of cocaine was found in the vehicle’s cup holder. A passenger, 48-year-old Derrick James Vinson of Mount Dora, was in possession of .9 grams of methamphetamine.

Both men were taken into custody on charges of drug possession and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Both were released after each posted $2,000 bond.