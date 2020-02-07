Husband suspected of fatally shooting wife before turning gun on himself in Leesburg

Lake County sheriff’s detectives believe a 74-year-old Leesburg woman was shot and killed by her husband Friday morning before he turned the gun on himself.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the homicide at 33012 Pennbrooke Parkway in the Leesburg retirement community of Pennbrooke Fairways that left 74-year-old Joyce Reynolds dead.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for second-degree murder for her husband, 75-year-old Morris Reynolds. He still is being treated at Ocala Regional Medical Center for a self-inflicted gunshot wound, a Lake County sheriff’s report states.