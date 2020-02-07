Woman arrested in alleged theft of diapers at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge

A woman was arrested in the alleged theft of diapers and other merchandise at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Kimberly Thieschafer Spivey, 48, of Ocklawaha, was spotted Thursday afternoon pushing a shopping cart out of the store, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She appeared to leave behind merchandise in the shrubs. She was approached by a deputy and admitted she had taken diapers from the store.

She had also taken a pair of leggings, a shirt, coax cable, Dove body wash and a ten-pack of Lynx Levers.

A check revealed three previous convictions for theft. Spivey is currently on probation through 2022. She was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.