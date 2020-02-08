Mallory Square man enters plea in stalking case involving Villagers’ daughter

A Village of Mallory Square man has entered a plea in a stalking case involving the daughter of a couple in The Villages.

This past week in Sumter County Court, 55-year-old Andrew Cecil Benge entered a plea of not guilty through his attorney, Jaimie Washo Spivey. He remains free on $5,000 bond.

He is accused of stalking his estranged girlfriend multiple times in 2019. Benge is accused of showing up at her parents’ home in The Villages and leaving her hairbrush on the windshield of her car. He had shown up at her parents’ home as recently as November, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Additionally, Benge is accused of referring to the woman as a “whore” to her current boyfriend. He also reportedly approached her at a restaurant and then stood over her and yelled, “This is The Villages whore!”

The woman claims this has traumatized her to the point that she is experiencing restlestness and has required medication.

Benge, a native of Iowa, had been arrested twice in Kanas for violating an order of protection. Both time the charges were dropped.

His case is due for a status conference March 24 in Sumter County Court.