Author of book about baseball’s magical 1956 season coming to The Villages

An author who wrote a book about a magical time in the history of Major League Baseball is coming to The Villages.

Bill Leatherman, who wrote “Baseball’s Golden Season,” will be at Barnes & Noble in Lake Sumter Landing on Saturday, Feb. 29 at noon. The book takes a look at the 1956 season that saw the New York Yankees defeat the Brooklyn Dodgers in a World Series that was highlighted by Yankees pitcher Don Larsen’s perfect Game 5.

Leatherman talks about many of baseball greats, including Yogi Berra, Sandy Koufax, Hank Aaron and Satchel Paige. He also offers some classic quotes from some of the best to ever wear a Major League Baseball uniform.

Some of those quotes and anecdotes include: