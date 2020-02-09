Lake County sheriff seeks help finding 34-year-old man last seen at Lady Lake residence

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a 34-year-old man who was last seen in December at a friend’s house in Lady Lake.

Daniel Lee Decker left a residence at the intersection of Palm Street and Lemon Street around 1:45 a.m. in a friend’s 2005 silver four-door Pontiac and drove to the area of Eleanor Lane and Marion County Road in Weirsdale, where the vehicle was abandoned shortly after 2 a.m. He is believed to have then left on foot heading toward County Road 42, detectives say.

Decker is described as a white male weighing 160 pounds. He is 6-feet-1-inches tall and has a tattoo of a cross on his right bicep. His hair and eyes both are brown.

Anyone with information about Decker is asked to call 911 or contact the sheriff’s office’s Criminal Investigations Bureau at (352) 343-9529 and ask for Detective Clay Watkins.