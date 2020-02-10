Landscaper suffers major equipment loss as result of fire in The Villages

A landscaping company suffered a major equipment loss as the result of a fire last month in The Villages.

The fire broke out at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Kingfisher Maintenance Building that services the Redfish Run Executive Golf Course in the Village of Buttonwood. Multiple fire crews were called to the blaze at the 6,000-square-foot metal building, located at 2346 Buttonwood Run, and firefighters found heavy smoke upon arrival. The fire was put out within 20 minutes. There were no injuries and no one was at the facility at the time the blaze ignited.

The building, which is owned by the District and falls under the oversight of the Project Wide Advisory Committee, houses equipment owned by Brightview Landscape Co. The building remains closed while the investigation continues as a result of the blaze.

A gas-powered golf cart, a possible source of the fire, was destroyed.

The losses, including damage to the building, will be covered by Brightview’s insurance, said Director of Executive Golf Mitch Leininger.

Brightview has been able to move around equipment and stay up to date on its maintenance contracts with the District.